Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells 11,061 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $252,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 489,003 shares in the company, valued at $11,149,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $228,872,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in SentinelOne by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth about $36,237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after buying an additional 1,694,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

