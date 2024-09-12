Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells 11,061 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $252,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 489,003 shares in the company, valued at $11,149,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SentinelOne Price Performance
Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.67.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on S
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $228,872,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in SentinelOne by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth about $36,237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after buying an additional 1,694,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SentinelOne
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What is a SEC Filing?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.