Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells $2,686,612.50 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,686,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Insmed Stock Up 1.7 %
Insmed stock opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Insmed
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.