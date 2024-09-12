IntegraFin (LON:IHP) PT Raised to GBX 400 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IHP

IntegraFin Stock Performance

About IntegraFin

IHP opened at GBX 361 ($4.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,268.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. IntegraFin has a 1 year low of GBX 208.73 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 395 ($5.17). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 371.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 327.82.

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.