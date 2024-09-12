Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share.

IBKR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $122.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.51. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,707,000 after purchasing an additional 116,890 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,896,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

