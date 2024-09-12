Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.07

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and traded as low as $3.78. Interlink Electronics shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 5,580 shares changing hands.

Interlink Electronics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.12 million, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

