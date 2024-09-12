International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $209.82 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $210.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

