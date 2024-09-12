International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $240.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. International Business Machines traded as high as $207.90 and last traded at $204.55, with a volume of 435462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.32.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
International Business Machines Stock Up 2.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.34 and its 200 day moving average is $182.99. The stock has a market cap of $193.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
