International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a moderate sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $209.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.34 and its 200 day moving average is $182.99. International Business Machines has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $210.12. The firm has a market cap of $193.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 27,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

