International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $117.00 at Oppenheimer

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.87.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

