Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as low as C$0.35. Intouch Insight shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 22,515 shares trading hands.

Intouch Insight Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52. The company has a market cap of C$9.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.44.

Intouch Insight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers data collection services to private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchIntelligence, IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development and delivery of data collection programs comprising mystery shopping, site adults, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, mobile forms, checklists, and audits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intouch Insight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intouch Insight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.