Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PKW stock opened at $107.99 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $112.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.32.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

