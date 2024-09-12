Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.49

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.49 and traded as high as $66.09. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $66.08, with a volume of 2,582 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXA. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

