Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSP. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter.

PSP opened at $63.95 on Thursday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $239.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.10.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

