Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.96

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and traded as low as $20.86. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 129,988 shares traded.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
