Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.96

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and traded as low as $20.86. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 129,988 shares traded.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,451,000. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 98,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 53,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 182.2% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 95,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 126,180 shares during the period.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

