Investors Buy High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Katapult from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Katapult Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.72. Katapult has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Katapult

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Katapult stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Katapult worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

