Investors Buy High Volume of Mativ Call Options (NYSE:MATV)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 19,268 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,062% compared to the typical volume of 1,658 call options.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of MATV stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $949.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.70. Mativ has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Mativ had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mativ will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mativ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mativ by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,583,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after acquiring an additional 130,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,546,000 after buying an additional 52,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mativ by 579.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,713,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,238,000 after buying an additional 1,461,640 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Mativ by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 176,600 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mativ by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 749,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 301,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

