Investors Buy High Volume of Wells Fargo & Company Put Options (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 95,144 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical volume of 61,250 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Creekside Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,927,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $414,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

