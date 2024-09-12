Investors Buy Large Volume of OneMain Put Options (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,552 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 152% compared to the typical volume of 1,014 put options.

NYSE:OMF opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. OneMain has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 81.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMF. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,614 shares of company stock worth $1,009,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,732,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in OneMain by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after buying an additional 889,387 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in OneMain by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 743,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 7,566.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after buying an additional 708,804 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

