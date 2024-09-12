Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 11,144 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 159% compared to the average volume of 4,299 call options.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance
Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $30.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,925.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
