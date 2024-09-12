Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 11,144 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 159% compared to the average volume of 4,299 call options.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $30.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,925.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.