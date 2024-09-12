Investors Purchase Large Volume of NuScale Power Call Options (NYSE:SMR)

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 24,133 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average volume of 7,100 call options.

NuScale Power Stock Up 5.9 %

SMR opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.22. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $190,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,294.38. Insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock worth $761,686 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the first quarter worth $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuScale Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

