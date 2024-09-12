Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Shares Down 9.1%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 1,060,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 666,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IES
Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance
About Invinity Energy Systems
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invinity Energy Systems
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.