Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Shares Down 9.1%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 1,060,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 666,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Monday.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IES

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance

About Invinity Energy Systems

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of £44.06 million, a P/E ratio of -76.92 and a beta of 2.23.

(Get Free Report)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.