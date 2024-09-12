ioneer (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Shares Up 30%

Shares of ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) shot up 30% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 88,601 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 67,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

ioneer Stock Up 30.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

