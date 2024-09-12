Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IONS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.68.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $732,371 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.66% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

