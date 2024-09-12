Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to Post FY2028 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.71. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.66%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IONS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

IONS opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $732,371. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $630,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

