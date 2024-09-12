iPower (IPW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iPower Stock Up 8.2 %

IPW opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on iPower from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded iPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

