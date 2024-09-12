IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $70,108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in IQVIA by 55.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.67.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $237.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

