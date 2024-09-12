Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) versus Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) Head to Head Comparison

Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bit Origin and Iris Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bit Origin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Iris Energy
|0
|1
|8
|0
|2.89
Iris Energy has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 115.80%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Bit Origin.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Bit Origin and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bit Origin
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Iris Energy
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Volatility & Risk
Bit Origin has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iris Energy has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Bit Origin and Iris Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bit Origin
|$7.09 million
|0.94
|-$28.22 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Iris Energy
|$188.76 million
|5.85
|-$28.95 million
|N/A
|N/A
Bit Origin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iris Energy.
Summary
Iris Energy beats Bit Origin on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Bit Origin
Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
