Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IRWD. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $694.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,502.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,821 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,907,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,078,000 after buying an additional 1,701,452 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $14,154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,571,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,097 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.