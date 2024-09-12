iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Increased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 160.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $99.15.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

