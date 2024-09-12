iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:XHB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:XHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$19.67 and last traded at C$19.69. Approximately 12,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 4,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.70.

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.18.

