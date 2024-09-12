iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

IPAC stock opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $65.31.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

