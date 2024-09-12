iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.47

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.47 and traded as high as $68.08. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $68.08, with a volume of 17,985 shares changing hands.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47. The stock has a market cap of $142.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,363,000.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

