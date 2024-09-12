iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after buying an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,039,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,523,000 after acquiring an additional 178,898 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,694,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,828 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

