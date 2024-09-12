iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.