iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Stake Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,779,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of IMTM opened at $38.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

