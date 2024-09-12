iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 224,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at about $548,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $37.68.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.