iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,530 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after buying an additional 1,384,833 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,046,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after buying an additional 755,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,585,000 after acquiring an additional 331,096 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $90.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.25. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

