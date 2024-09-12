iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $174.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.