iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 140,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 68,170 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $91.88 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.