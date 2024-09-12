iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after buying an additional 1,698,066 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after buying an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after buying an additional 1,593,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,134,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

