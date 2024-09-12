iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT) Trading Up 0.9%

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.83 and last traded at $76.80. Approximately 4,976 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.08.

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 million and a P/E ratio of 30.09.

Get iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF

The iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (IDGT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US stocks involved in data centers, telecommunication towers, and related equipment. The fund uses a tiered approach in selection and weighting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.