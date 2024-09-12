iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Oak Root LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Root LLC now owns 88,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 431,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 41,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.51.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

