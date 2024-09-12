iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,597,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEO opened at $88.52 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $70.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.