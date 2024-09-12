Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,175,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,813,000 after purchasing an additional 399,665 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,376,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,180,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,021,000 after purchasing an additional 111,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 122,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,106,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,155,000 after purchasing an additional 66,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

JXN opened at $79.69 on Thursday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average is $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JXN

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.