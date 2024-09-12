Jacobsen Capital Management Acquires 38,993 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 953.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.4% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in NVIDIA by 231.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock worth $451,910,522 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $116.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.74 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.