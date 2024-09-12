James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.74. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 186.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 335,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 218,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 55.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

