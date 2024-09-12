Janet Napolitano Sells 12,190 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of VIR stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 612.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.
