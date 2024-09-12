Janet Napolitano Sells 12,190 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VIR stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 612.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

