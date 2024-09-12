Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Janus International Group traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 128,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,899,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

JBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBI

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus International Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.