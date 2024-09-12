Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $205.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 95.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $99.06 and a 12 month high of $137.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.79.

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.