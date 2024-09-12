Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 56,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,631,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $106,936,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,551,000 after acquiring an additional 84,941 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $137.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

